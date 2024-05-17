‘Seem To Be Confused’: AOC Attacks John Fetterman After He Called Her Out For Exchange With GOP Colleague

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rebuked Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman after he called out the congresswoman for participating in the chaos at a GOP Oversight Committee hearing Thursday evening.

The committee held a vote to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over the audio recording of former special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden, but several Republican and Democratic representatives argued and insulted one another about unrelated topics. Fetterman on Friday posted a CNN headline that reads, “House committee meeting devolves into chaos as Greene and Ocasio-Cortez trade barbs” on X, suggesting that what occurred during the hearing was more dramatic than “The Jerry Springer Show.” (RELATED: John Kennedy Asks Merrick Garland Point-Blank Why DOJ Let Statute Of Limitations Pass On Hunter Biden)

“In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman posted.

In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show. pic.twitter.com/y6wxLX5FIV — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 17, 2024

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez retorted on X. “But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday.”

Republican House Oversight Chair James Comer asked if any other member would seek recognition during the hearing, to which Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded by asking if any of her Democratic colleagues employ Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter. Merchan is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s trial.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said.

Greene then called out Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman who reportedly prepared Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s star witness Michael Cohen for his cross-examination in Trump’s trial and is a client of Merchan’s daughter. Crockett pushed back against Greene’s remarks by inquiring if she knew what the committee was meeting to discuss.

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene said, adding, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Ocasio-Cortez joined in as Comer attempted to move on from the disorder.

“I do have a point of order! I would like to move to take down Mrs. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person! Move her words down!” Ocasio-Cortez shouted.

“Are your feelings hurt?” Greene asked.

I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a “both sides” issue. But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday. https://t.co/cInF4YXO2y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2024

“Oh girl, baby girl. Don’t even play with me. We are going to move and we are going to take your words down,” Ocasio-Cortez responded as the group suspended.

