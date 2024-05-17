Caitlin Clark Was Garbage (Again) In WNBA Game No. 2 … How Long Until We Label This Chick A Bust?

Yeah, we’re only two games in, but it’s a fair question — especially after this horrendous performance.

Taking on the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark made her Indiana Fever home debut Thursday night, but things didn’t go well at all. The Fever were thrashed by the Liberty by a whopping 36 points, completely shutting up the home crowd. And shutting down Clark at that.

In her first game Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun, Clark was historically dismal, recording an insane 10 turnovers that set a new WNBA record. It was the most turnovers ever in a debut. But Clark’s second contest was much worse. (RELATED: This Caitlin Clark Bobblehead Is Just Outright Disrespectful (But Funny As Hell)

Against the Liberty, Clark only tallied a stat line of nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. And to make it more bad, she only had a measly two points (TWO!) at halftime.

Yikes!

Diana Taurasi: “Reality is coming. There’s levels to this. That’s just life, we all went through it.” CC Fans: “Jealousy!” Caitlin Clark in her home debut: 9 points (2/8 FG, 1/7 3PT), 3 TO, game-high 5 fouls. Indiana Fever lose by 36 #WNBA #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/abaItSkW9Y — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 17, 2024

I defended Caitlin Clark after her first performance. After all, it was game No. 1 and she walked away with 20 points, but this 9-point nonsense … uh uh, I can’t defend that.

With such a terrible performance, my whole thinking is: How long until we label this chick a bust?

Nine points won’t cut it with her kind of hype, I want numbers to go with all of the hoopla. Either that, or BUST.