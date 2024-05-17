Entertainment

Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Evades Prison Time

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, evaded jail time by accepting a plea deal after facing felony drug charges.

Paul was charged with felony cocaine and marijuana possession in April, following his arrest in March. Paul’s arrest came amid federal sex trafficking accusations against Diddy that involved two simultaneous raids on his property by The Department of Homeland Security. The 25-year-old has entered a drug diversion program, mandated by the court, according to TMZ.

Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber, issued a statement regarding the matter.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” he said, according to TMZ.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during Escape To Total Rewards at Gotham Hall on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney addressed how Paul’s case was handled, noting that this was  a “standard offer to a non-violent defendant with no priors,” according to TMZ.

Paul will be expected to remain in enrolled in the drug diversion program for 6 month, during which time the charges against him will be technically pending. If he successfully completes the program, the charges will be dropped, and Paul will dodge jail time and probation, according to TMA.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Paul previously worked as Diddy’s main assistant, and was arrested after authorities allegedly found cocaine and marijuana candy in his bag during a search at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. (RELATED: Numerous Celebrities Expected To Be Questioned As Feds Prepare To Subpoena Diddy’s Flight Manifests: REPORT)

There have been no updates on the sex trafficking charges against Diddy. Details of the seizure of some of his personal items during the raids executed on his homes have not yet been released.