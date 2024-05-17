EA Sports Drops Official Reveal Trailer For ‘College Football 25’, And It’s Clear This Game Is Going To Be Pure Flames

11 years! 11 long years!

It’s been over a decade since we’ve had a new college football video game, and the wait is almost over, as we officially have a new trailer for the first time in … you guessed it … 11 years.

EA Sports dropped the reveal trailer Friday for their upcoming “College Football 25,” showcasing to fans what exactly they can expect and how it will capture the unique nature of college football when the game drops July 19 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 all around the globe. (RELATED: We Officially Know When EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25’ Is Releasing (And What The Cover Is To Boot)

The game will feature multiple modes, including the legendary road to glory and dynasty modes, and we’ll also have some new heat including College Football Ultimate Team and the road to the College Football Playoff.

Adding even more flare to the game, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the big contests to give them more hype, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack will handle the rest of the catalog.

WATCH:

Holy hell, I can’t wait for this game … I swear the closer it gets, the longer the wait is, and I’m over here scraping up cash to lock up that PlayStation 5 before July. I ain’t never in my life, or at least in my adulthood, stressed about getting a video game so much.

It’s been 11 years, man. 11 FRIGGIN’ YEARS!

It’s almost hard to believe that it’s been that long, but here we are, and as a huge (and I mean HUGE) fan of college football games, I am not missing this moment.

GET THE STICKS READY, BABY!