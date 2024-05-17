Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Fuel Break-Up Rumors With 1st Public Appearance In 47 Days

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck were seen in public together Thursday for the first time in 47 days, and their interaction appears to have added fuel to break-up rumors.

Chatter about a looming divorce made the headlines when Lopez attended the Met Gala without her husband by her side, after which observers noted that media hadn’t spotted the two together in public for quite some time.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Affleck and Lopez were spotted scoping real estate independently of one another, according to Page Six.

And those rumors have only grown since photographs captured the pair together in Los Angeles on Thrusday wearing their wedding rings, People reported.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at his child Fin’s school recital in LA 😍 pic.twitter.com/SwJxXq3Jp2 — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@lopez_updates) May 17, 2024

It was reported that they arrived separately to attend her son Fin’s school play, in which he played a starring role, according to TMZ.

Affleck and Lopez both brought flowers for Fin but apparently refrained from public displays of affection during performance, the outlet noted.

After the play, Affleck chatted with his wife for a while, then dropped Lopez and her daughter, Emme, at their Beverley Hills mansion. The “Argo” director then returned to the home he’s been renting in Brentwood, TMZ reported. Fin and Emme are twins born to Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008. Affleck is their step-father.

Prior to this outing, the pair had not been spotted together since they stepped out in New York City on March 30, according to People.

Lopez has been in New York filming “Kiss of the Spiderwoman” while also promoting her new Netflix film, “Atlas,” the outlet noted.

Affleck’s career has kept him moving in a different direction. He has reportedly been filming “The Accountant 2” on the West Coast, and appeared at the May 5 live “Roast of Tom Brady” without Lopez.

Lopez also raised eyebrows by liking a recent social media post from relationship coach Lenna Marsak describing the impossibility of “build[ing] a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song)

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have publicly commented on rumors of their split.

The couple, known to the tabloids as “Bennifer,” first dated from 2002 to 2004 before breaking their engagement and ending their relationship. They reconnected in 2021 and married the following year.