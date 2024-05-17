ABE HAMADEH: Antisemitism On College Campuses: A Call For Action

America has a problem with antisemitism. There’s no denying it anymore.

Antisemitism is a growing problem and getting worse on college campuses across America. This alarming trend is an affront not only to Jewish students but to the fundamental values of freedom and tolerance that our nation holds dear. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: Something Very Dangerous Is Brewing On America’s College Campuses)

Antisemitism, often masquerading as political activism or criticism of Israel, has permeated our universities, creating environments of fear and hostility for Jewish students. It is utterly unacceptable for our centers of higher learning — supposed bastions of open-mindedness and intellectual exploration — to become hotbeds of such bigotry.

Alarmingly, the response to these incidents from some state leaders has been woefully inadequate. If the targets were students of another demographic, the response, especially in Blue states, would likely be swift and forceful.

For example, would Gov. Kathy Hochul react differently if black students were being targeted? We must confront these double standards and demand better protection for all students.

The roots of this issue are complex and include the troubling normalization of anti-Israel sentiments that often devolve into outright antisemitism.

It is evident that some of this activity is supported by prominent figures and donors from the left, further exacerbating the problem. Moreover, there are troubling reports of events on campuses that start as political activism but quickly turn into scenarios where property is destroyed and the safety of students is compromised.

This raises a significant question: Should taxpayers be on the hook for those that barricade themselves and destroy property in what some describe as turning into pro-Hamas rallies? These actions challenge not only the safety and security of our students but also the financial burden placed on our public institutions.

Consequently, it becomes imperative to question whether going after the endowments or federal funding of such institutions is a necessary step to prevent such occurrences and hold accountable those who incite or engage in such destructive actions.

Furthermore, university administrations frequently fail to properly address these incidents, dismissing them as isolated events or mere political protest. This is not acceptable. Antisemitism is not a legitimate form of political discourse; it is hate speech and must be treated as such.

To combat this, I propose that colleges and universities implement clear, robust policies against antisemitism, protect Jewish students from discrimination, and promote educational programs fostering respect for all cultures and religions. Additionally, I urge the expulsion and potential deportation of any student on an F-1 or M-1 visa who supports terrorist organizations like Hamas and calls for violence against America.

Federal and state governments must ensure that public institutions adhere to these standards by holding them accountable and supporting initiatives that encourage tolerance and dialogue. As Americans, we must all speak out against antisemitism. It is imperative for parents, alumni, and citizens to demand that universities take firm action to address this issue. We cannot allow antisemitism or any form of bigotry to flourish in our places of learning.

The escalating antisemitism on college campuses is a clarion call for decisive action and vigilance. We must stand firm in our resolve, refusing to let hatred and bigotry infiltrate our esteemed educational institutions.

It is imperative that Americans from all walks of life come together in a unified voice to declare unequivocally that antisemitism has no place in our nation. By harnessing our collective strength, we can preserve our colleges and universities as sanctuaries of learning and enlightenment, free from the scourge of hate and divisive ideologies.

As a Trump-endorsed candidate for Congress, a former Army Intelligence Officer who served in Saudi Arabia, a prosecutor and a staunch supporter of the Jewish community, I am raising my voice and using my platform to speak out against what is happening against Jewish students throughout America.

It’s unacceptable and it’s un-American. I will not stand for it.

Abe Hamadeh, who worked as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s 8th District.

