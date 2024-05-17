‘Don’t Tell Me To Calm Down!’: GOP Oversight Committee Hearing Turns Into Absolute Chaos

The GOP Oversight Committee hearing Thursday evening devolved into absolute chaos between a handful of Republican and Democratic representatives who argued over insults thrown across the aisle.

The Oversight Committee held a vote to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for failing to hand over the audio recording of former special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden. Nearly an hour into the hearing Republican House Oversight Chair James Comer could be heard asking if any other member would be seeking recognition, to which Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded by asking if any Democrats on the committee were employing Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett stated.

“Is she a porn star?” another member could be heard asking.

Greene then called out Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman who reportedly not only advised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s key witness Michael Cohen for his cross-examination against Trump’s defense attorney’s, but is also a client of Merchan’s daughter whose firm allegedly fundraises for Vice President Kamala Harris. Crockett, however, pushed back against Greene’s comments by asking if she knew what members were gathered for.

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene jumped in.

“Well, you the one talking about —” Crockett began.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene responded.

An eruption from members could be heard, with some in disagreement with Greene’s comment, as Comer called for order in the room. Roughly a minute later Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in as Comer was attempting to move on from the commotion. (RELATED: John Kennedy Asks Merrick Garland Point-Blank Why DOJ Let Statute Of Limitations Pass On Hunter Biden)

“I do have a point of order! I would like to move to take down Mrs. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person! Move her words down!” Ocasio-Cortez shouted.

“Are your feelings hurt?” Green asked.

“Oh girl, baby girl. Don’t even play with me. We are going to move and we are going to take your words down,” Ocasio-Cortez responded as the group suspended.

While Comer and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin began to discuss Ocasio-Cortez’s motion, the New York representative could be heard stating that Greene would need to apologize to Crockett. Tensions between Greene and Ocasio-Cortez ramped up as Greene stated she would agree to strike her word, but would not be apologizing.

“Well then, you’re not striking your words,” Ocasio-Cortez told Greene.

“I am not apologizing,” Greene repeated. “Why don’t you debate me?”

“I think it’s pretty self-evident,” Ocasio Cortez responded.

“Yea, you don’t have enough intelligence,” Greene pushed back before the members erupted again.

Democrats could immediately be seen pointing at Greene as yells for a move to strike her new comments could be heard. As Comer eventually called for a vote to table Ocasio-Cotez’s motion against Greene, allowing the Georgia representative to have her time originally given, the feud between the two sides did not end.

“I’m just curious to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s beach blonde, bad built, butch body that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett asked.

“I’m sorry, a what now?” Comer responded.

As laughter could be heard from some members, a Republican representative, believed to be Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, then made a motion to strike the words while Comer attempted to figure out what was first stated. However, Democrats began to audibly become upset as the unidentified representative stated that they weren’t going to continue insults.

“Look it, calm down. Calm down,” the representative told Crockett as she appeared upset.

“No! No, no, no because this is what ya’ll do! So I’m trying to get clarification!” Crockett yelled.

“I can’t hear you with your yelling. Calm down. Can you please Calm down?” the representative repeated.

“No, don’t tell me to calm down! Because y’all talk noise and then you can’t take it. Because if I come and talk shit about her [Greene], ya’ll gonna have a problem!” Crockett shouted.

After nearly three hours of deliberations, the committee eventually pushed to hold Garland in contempt, ending with a 24-20 vote. Both the House Judiciary and Oversight panels have approved the move, allowing for a full vote from the House, however, it is unclear when that vote could take place.

Biden invoked executive privilege on Thursday, blocking the audio recording of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur during an investigation into his handling of classified documents. The White House and the Department of Justice (DOJ) wrote letters informing the committee that Biden would be asserting executive privilege, claiming that House Republicans only want the recordings for political purposes, according to the Washington Post.

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal—to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” Edward N. Siskel, counsel to the president, wrote in a letter obtained by the Washington Post. “Demanding such sensitive and constitutionally-protected law enforcement materials from the Executive Branch because you want to manipulate them for potential political gain is inappropriate.”