Rudy Giuliani Launches Coffee Line With His Face On It

Rudy Giuliani, a former Trump attorney, launched a coffee line this week consisting of products featuring his face.

Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Dec. 2023 after a defamation verdict required him to pay approximately $148 million. The former New York City mayor has since established “Rudy.Coffee,” his own online business selling three styles of coffee beans.

Giuliani reposted a video Tuesday of Dr. Maria Ryan announcing her business partnership with the former Trump attorney. Ryan said the two teamed up because she “couldn’t find any” coffee products that were “non-GMO, really organic beans.”

Among Rudy.Coffee’s products is “Rudy Bold Coffee,” described on the company’s website as a “dark roast” with a “smooth, pleasant aftertaste.” The product is “dedicated to the most respected lawyer and prosecutor of the twentieth and twenty-first century,” according to the website. The package shows an image of Giuliani looking forward with his chin resting on his hands.

The brand also sells “Rudy Decaf Coffee” and “Rudy Morning Coffee,” both described on the company’s website as “medium roast” coffees. The “decaf” option features the former Trump attorney lounging at the beach with a drink in hand, while the “morning” selection depicts Giuliani facing forward among a backdrop of American flags. (RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Appear Concerned Jurors Won’t Convict Trump And ‘Take Away’ His ‘Chance To Be President’)

The first 100 bags of Giuliani’s coffee will be signed by Giuliani, according to the website. Orders start shipping in June, and purchases exceeding $50 are eligible for free shipping.

“I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh-roasted specialty coffee. It’s quality you can trust,” a message from Giuliani says on the website.

Giuliani was suspended from his radio show on May 11 after he refused not to discuss his beliefs regarding the 2020 presidential election. The former Trump attorney denied that he was suspended because of his alleged defiance of WABC station owner John Catsimatidis’ request for him not to broach the subject, saying that he has talked about accusations of electoral fraud on his show for years.