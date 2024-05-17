Police Handcuff, Detain Scottie Scheffler Prior To Start Of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, was detained Friday morning by the Louisville Metro Police while attempting to drive into the Valhalla Golf Club prior to the second round of the PGA Championship, according to ESPN.

At around 5:00 a.m. local time, traffic near the golf course was halted because of a man being hit and killed by a shuttle bus, per the outlet. (RELATED: It Took Only Two Strokes For Golf Phenom To Prove Why He’s Cooking On Whole New Level)

In an attempt to drive around the scene of the crash, Scheffler went on a median, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The reporter witnessed the incident. Scheffler then received instruction from a police officer to stop his vehicle, however, the golf star continued on for about 10-20 yards in the way of the Valhalla entrance, per the outlet.

WATCH:

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club prior to the second round of the PGA Championship. 📝 MORE: https://t.co/6Ae5Gtcr3i pic.twitter.com/jRr6DTj9dk — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot from Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/bcJn54Nu5x — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2024

During the incident, a police officer attached himself to Scheffler’s car, doing so on the side of it. As he was heading into the entrance of Valhalla, Scheffler then stopped his vehicle.

Scheffler rolled down his window about 20-30 seconds after the fact, with the officer grabbing the No. 1-ranked golfer by the arm to pull him out of his car, according to ESPN’s Darlington. The cop reached into Scheffler’s car to open the door, and after Scheffler was removed, he was placed in handcuffs after being pushed against the vehicle.

Following his detainment, Scheffler released a statement saying he “never intended to disregard” any instructions from authorities.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”