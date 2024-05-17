‘I Was Shaking’: Scottie Scheffler Describes Surreal Scene At Jail, Feeling ‘Shock’ From Arrest

The world’s top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler described the surreal scene in jail amid his arrest early Friday during a press conference at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler allegedly attempted to drive around a traffic stop resulting from a fatal crash to enter Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, when an officer ordered him to stop his vehicle. After he allegedly did not follow orders, Detective Bryan Gillis grabbed onto the side of Scheffler’s car as the vehicle moved for another 10-20 miles, dragging the officer as he went, according to reports.

Scheffler was immediately put in handcuffs following the arrest, and has been charged with felony assault of a police officer which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to The Sun. He plans to plead not guilty.

“I feel like my head’s still spinning,” Scheffler said at a press conference following his round. “I can’t really explain what happened this morning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me. That was part of my warmup, I was just sitting there waiting and I started going through my warmup but I felt like there was a chance maybe I’d still come out here and play, so I started going through my routine. I tried getting my heart rate down as much as I could today, but like I said, you know, I still feel like my head’s spinning a little bit. But, I was fortunate to be able to make it back out and play some golf today.”

He mentioned how he saw himself on television as the officers aired ESPN, and said he was “shaking” and that his body was in “shock.” The golf star also praised police officers, calling them “protectors.”

Scheffler characterized the incident as a “misunderstanding” of law enforcement instructions, adding he “never intended to disregard” any of their orders. (RELATED: Doocy Asks Whether White House Supports Long Prison Term For ‘Misunderstanding At A Traffic Stop’)

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective,” he continued.

Authorities have additionally charged the golfer with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, according to The New York Times.