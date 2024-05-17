Entertainment

Video Surfaces Appearing To Show Diddy Beat Former Girlfriend

image - 2024-05-17T141449.090

Screenshot/X/CNN

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

A newly released 2016 surveillance video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs kicking and dragging former girlfriend Cassie Ventura after pushing her to the ground in a hotel.

The physical altercation seemed to start after the video showed Ventura attempting to get on an elevator with belongings in her hands. Diddy then enters the frame holding a towel around his waist as he runs down the hotel hallway. The famous rapper and music mogul grabbed the back of Ventura’s neck, threw her to the floor, then began kicking her while clutching the towel around himself, as seen in the video posted by CNN. The footage dates back to March 5, 2016, and was recorded at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, according to CNN.

Multiple camera angles captured the interaction, which seems to match the description of the abuse alleged by Ventura in her now-settled federal lawsuit filed in November, according to CNN.

The video showed Diddy removing what appeared to be a purse and a suitcase that were next to Ventura as her body lay motionless on the floor. The famous rapper then proceeded to kick her twice within four seconds, while she lay there. Diddy then proceeded to drag Ventura by her sweatshirt toward the direction she initially came from, before he left her there and walked away, according to video footage obtained by CNN.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

Later in the video, Ventura slowly stands up, gathers her items from the floor and picks up a hotel phone located near the elevators. Diddy returned to the camera frame, still wrapped in a towel, and seems to shove Ventura once more. The footage then shows Diddy sitting on a chair and taking something off a table before forcefully throwing it at Ventura.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” according to CNN.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Model Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs pose ringside at "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub)

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor said.

Ventura reached an undisclosed settlement with Diddy. (RELATED: Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Evades Prison Time)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

The rapper is currently facing sex trafficking and sexual abuse allegations, and has been the subject of two simultaneous raids on his homes by the Department of Homeland Security.