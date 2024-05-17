Video Surfaces Appearing To Show Diddy Beat Former Girlfriend

A newly released 2016 surveillance video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs kicking and dragging former girlfriend Cassie Ventura after pushing her to the ground in a hotel.

The physical altercation seemed to start after the video showed Ventura attempting to get on an elevator with belongings in her hands. Diddy then enters the frame holding a towel around his waist as he runs down the hotel hallway. The famous rapper and music mogul grabbed the back of Ventura’s neck, threw her to the floor, then began kicking her while clutching the towel around himself, as seen in the video posted by CNN. The footage dates back to March 5, 2016, and was recorded at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, according to CNN.

A 2016 video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

Multiple camera angles captured the interaction, which seems to match the description of the abuse alleged by Ventura in her now-settled federal lawsuit filed in November, according to CNN.

The video showed Diddy removing what appeared to be a purse and a suitcase that were next to Ventura as her body lay motionless on the floor. The famous rapper then proceeded to kick her twice within four seconds, while she lay there. Diddy then proceeded to drag Ventura by her sweatshirt toward the direction she initially came from, before he left her there and walked away, according to video footage obtained by CNN.

Later in the video, Ventura slowly stands up, gathers her items from the floor and picks up a hotel phone located near the elevators. Diddy returned to the camera frame, still wrapped in a towel, and seems to shove Ventura once more. The footage then shows Diddy sitting on a chair and taking something off a table before forcefully throwing it at Ventura.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” according to CNN.

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor said.

Ventura reached an undisclosed settlement with Diddy. (RELATED: Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Evades Prison Time)

The rapper is currently facing sex trafficking and sexual abuse allegations, and has been the subject of two simultaneous raids on his homes by the Department of Homeland Security.