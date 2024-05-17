Entertainment

Vin Diesel Documents Emotional Response To Seeing Paul Walker’s Car From ‘The Fast And The Furious’

Vin Diesel reunites with the late Paul Walker's Toyota Supra, Instagram, Vin Diesel

Screenshot/Instagram/VinDiesel

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Vin Diesel shared an emotional video to his Instagram account on Friday, documenting his reunion with the iconic, original orange Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker.

“Fast & Furious” fans who followed the series since its inception will understand the nostalgic, sentimental value associated with this vehicle. Walker made his debut by racing this car in the film in 2001 and went on to race a number of other cars in the rest of the films in the franchise, before he tragically passed away in a Porsche crash on Nov. 30, 2013. “For all of you that really, really know the Fast & Furious franchise, you can only imagine what this car evoked.” Diesel said to fans in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Diesel was at the track, as he began filming the video. As the camera panned, the Supra could be seen on a flatbed truck, as he described it as being “the first car I came across in this franchise.”

“Another incredible day of shooting,” Diesel said. He then spoke of the emotions attached to the vehicle, and the memories that it unearthed for him, as he remembered the days of filming with Walker.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film 'The Fast And The Furious', 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker racing against each other in a scene from the film 'The Fast And The Furious', 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker racing against each other in a scene from the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

“Needless to say, it holds a special place in my heart,” he said.

Diesel seemed to pause briefly to compose himself and kept his sunglasses on for the duration of the video.

“All love, always,” he added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: (L-R) Paul Walker and Vin Diesel attend the world premiere of 'Fast And Furious 6' at The Empire Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: (L-R) Paul Walker and Vin Diesel attend the world premiere of ‘Fast And Furious 6’ at The Empire Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from car in a scene from the film 'The Fast And The Furious', 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from car in a scene from the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, 2001. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The famous actor captioned the video by writing, “Blessed and grateful …” (RELATED: Paul Walker’s Daughter Posts Tribute To Mark 10-Year Anniversary Of His Passing)

Walker played Brian O’Conner in “Fast & Furious” and appeared in five films in the franchise.

- APRIL 27: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (L-R) attend the 'Fast & Furious 5' Germany Premiere on April 27, 2011 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Peter Wafzig/Getty Images)

COLOGNE, GERMANY – APRIL 27: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (L-R) attend the ‘Fast & Furious 5’ Germany Premiere on April 27, 2011 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Peter Wafzig/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 12: Actors Vin Diesel and Paul Walker arrive on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of "Fast & Furious" held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on March 12, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MARCH 12: Actors Vin Diesel and Paul Walker arrive on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious” held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on March 12, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 21: A 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV used on screen by Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious (2001) during the 'Fast & Furious Live' media launch day event which featured the most screen used Fast and Furious cars ever in one place, on September 21, 2017 at the Fast & Furious 'Fast Camp' live rehersal space in Leicestershire, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 21: A 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV used on screen by Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious (2001) during the ‘Fast & Furious Live’ media launch day event. Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

Walker’s final film role was in “Furious 7,” which was released after his death.