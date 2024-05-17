Vin Diesel Documents Emotional Response To Seeing Paul Walker’s Car From ‘The Fast And The Furious’

Vin Diesel shared an emotional video to his Instagram account on Friday, documenting his reunion with the iconic, original orange Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker.

“Fast & Furious” fans who followed the series since its inception will understand the nostalgic, sentimental value associated with this vehicle. Walker made his debut by racing this car in the film in 2001 and went on to race a number of other cars in the rest of the films in the franchise, before he tragically passed away in a Porsche crash on Nov. 30, 2013. “For all of you that really, really know the Fast & Furious franchise, you can only imagine what this car evoked.” Diesel said to fans in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Diesel was at the track, as he began filming the video. As the camera panned, the Supra could be seen on a flatbed truck, as he described it as being “the first car I came across in this franchise.”

“Another incredible day of shooting,” Diesel said. He then spoke of the emotions attached to the vehicle, and the memories that it unearthed for him, as he remembered the days of filming with Walker.

“Needless to say, it holds a special place in my heart,” he said.

Diesel seemed to pause briefly to compose himself and kept his sunglasses on for the duration of the video.

“All love, always,” he added.

The famous actor captioned the video by writing, “Blessed and grateful …” (RELATED: Paul Walker’s Daughter Posts Tribute To Mark 10-Year Anniversary Of His Passing)

Walker played Brian O’Conner in “Fast & Furious” and appeared in five films in the franchise.

Walker’s final film role was in “Furious 7,” which was released after his death.