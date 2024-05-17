Zac Brown Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife As Divorce Heats Up: REPORT

Country singer Zac Brown reportedly filed a lawsuit Friday requesting a restraining order against his ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, and demanding that she remove a social media post about him.

The court documents allege that Yazdi’s post contains details that are incredibly damaging to the country star, according to TMZ. The outlet noted that the court doucments it obtained do not specify which post Yazdi is talking about.

Brown and Yazdi were married in Aug. 2023, but announce their split in a joint statement just four months later, according to TMZ.

Yazdi’s pinned post on Instagram is currently a May 4 video that shows her diving into a pool in a light blue bikini and then emerging from the water. The caption, which is written in the third person and never refers to Brown by name, appears to insinuate that he was controlling and abusive.

“Her love was always unconditional. She thought his was too… But overtime it became apparent that he only knew conditional love; his unhealed trauma expressing itself thru his need to tame,” Yazdi wrote. “Don’t model anymore. Take this picture off your Instagram. Don’t wear that in the house. Don’t post that bikini picture. Don’t post anymore fitness videos. Yes I said you could post that, but now I’m saying take it down. I don’t want other men looking at what is mine. I want to protect you, your body is sacred to me, can’t you see this is because I love you. I don’t want to be with the kind of woman who has to show off her body for attention. I will f*cking leave you.”

“Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse,” she added.

The documents allege that the social media post is a direct violation of confidentiality agreements that she entered into with Brown and request that the judge block Yazdi from making false, defamatory or harmful statements about Brown on public platforms, the outlet reported.

Brown feels so strongly about the alleged violation that he is seeking emergency injunctive relief via a temporary restraining order that will force Yazdi to immediately scrub the social media content, according to TMZ.

The court had not yet signed off on Brown’s request at the time of this writing. (RELATED: Judge Grants Famous Singer 3-Year Restraining Order Against His Son)

Brown’s lawyers noted the singer had filed for divorce after the couple announced their split, but there are no visible public records of the divorce case that has been located, according to TMZ.