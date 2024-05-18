CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart Dead At 58

CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart has died at the age of 58, CNN announced Saturday.

The veteran political adviser and commentator known for her work on several GOP presidential campaigns was found deceased outdoors early Saturday morning in Virginia, according to CNN. Authorities believe a medical emergency occurred, and no foul play has been suspected, the outlet noted.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” the network’s CEO, Mark Thompson, said in an email to the staff. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

“Alice and I worked together at CNN for years, and she was my favorite Republican. We disagreed on nearly every issue, but she was always civil and respectful. May she rest in peace.” fellow political commentator Keith Boykin said on X.

“She brought us all so much information and insight and was such a valuable piece of the team here at CNN,” ‘CNN Newsroom’ anchor Jessica Dean said on the outlet’s broadcast. “We are all processing this news as it was so sudden.”

A stunning loss for the CNN family: Political commentator @AliceStewartDC has died https://t.co/QNl5w9xYg7 pic.twitter.com/9qaC9FEz50 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 18, 2024

Stewart, an Atlanta native, got her start as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before venturing to Little Rock, Arkansas, to become a news anchor, she told Harvard International Review.

She was hired by CNN in 2016 as a political commentator ahead of the presidential election, frequently appearing on air to give insights, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Famous News Anchor Robert MacNeil Dies At 93)

She made an appearance the day before she died on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” according to CNN.

“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation,” Blizter told Dean on ‘CNN Newsroom’ Saturday. “She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on and that’s why we will miss her so much.”

Stewart also served as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s communications director during his 2016 GOP campaign. She previously served as a communications director for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, CNN noted.