Bayer 04 Leverkusen Becomes First In League History To Go Unbeaten In Entire Season

History was made on Saturday as Bayer 04 Leverkusen became the first team in the Bundesliga to win the league unbeaten.

Leverkusen’s 2-1 victory over Augsburg marked a significant achievement in the history of soccer, making them the German “Invincibles.” This is the first time the team has ever won the German domestic league title, recording 28 wins, 6 draws, and 0 losses. In addition to winning the league in spectacular style, Leverkusen has now achieved a European record of 51 games unbeaten, according to the Bundesliga.

🚨🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen make history finishing the Bundesliga season unbeaten. 28 wins, 6 draws, 0️⃣ defeats — 89 goals scored, 24 conceded. 51 games unbeaten in all competitions. Two games away from legendary unbeaten treble. 🏆👀 Europa League and DFB Pokal finals to follow. pic.twitter.com/nONlMSkbqJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2024

Leverkusen finished their campaign with 90 points, 18 points higher than league rivals, Bayern Munich, according to ESPN. Leverkusen also had the highest goal differential in the Bundesliga.

Although the domestic campaign is now concluded, the German soccer team has two games remaining. Leverkusen will face Italy’s Atalanta in the Europa League Final May 22. They will face 1. FCK in the DFB-Pokal, otherwise known as the German Cup May 25.

Leverkusen has a chance to secure three distinguished trophies this season, achieving an impressive "treble."

Xabi Alonso’s side has become the first team to record an unbeaten season in the Bundesliga. Since the 1990s, only three other European teams have gone an entire season unbeaten in their domestic leagues. AC Milan did it in 1991, Arsenal in 2003, and Juventus in 2011, according to the Athletic.