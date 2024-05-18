Incredible Videos Show Blue Meteor Lighting Up Sky Over Portugal

Videos of gigantic blue meteor blazing through the sky made waves on social media Saturday.

Multiple clips appear to show a meteor illuminating the skies over Spain and Portugal. It’s still unclear whether the object made contact with Earth. Initial reports indicate a meteor was seen over Spain and Portugal on Saturday evening, according to news.com.au. Numerous videos uploaded to X, previously known as Twitter, captured the meteor streaking across the sky. One video depicted a woman parked by the roadside as the meteor flew overhead, while others recorded music festivals and groups of people gathered on a hill to watch the spectacle.

JUST IN: Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal. This is insane. Early reports claim that the blue flash could be seen darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometers. At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it hit the Earth’s surface however some… pic.twitter.com/PNMs2CDkW9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

Another video captured a car driving along a Portuguese highway as a white streak shot across the sky, bursting into blue. The blue flash reportedly streaked for hundreds of kilometers through the night sky. Whether the meteor struck Earth remains unconfirmed, but some reports speculate it might have landed near Castro Daire. Other reports suggest a landing near Pinheiro, about 309 kilometers from Castro Daire, the outlet stated.

🚨🤩 Meteor streaking across the sky in Portugal pic.twitter.com/kXAbY7dsue — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) May 19, 2024

Despite numerous reports and efforts by firefighters to locate where it fell, nothing had been found by 2 am local time, according to Publico, news.com.au reported.