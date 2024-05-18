NBA Legend Paul Pierce Suffers Grisly Injury To Finger, Hospitalized

Paul Pierce took to Instagram last Friday to share a photo of his grisly finger injury.

The 46-year-old basketball Hall of Famer shared a concerning update from a hospital bed. Pierce, best known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics, revealed through his Instagram story a gruesome injury to his right ring finger, which is now set for surgery. The injury showed his finger gruesomely bent sideways and bloodied, according to the New York Post.

“I’m good by the way just broke a couple fingers gonna have surgery on one,” Pierce wrote in one of the photos, the New York Post reported.

Paul Pierce hospitalized with gruesome finger injury he shared on social media https://t.co/ObvgSOwG8M pic.twitter.com/oMWhdyXiL0 — New York Post (@nypost) May 18, 2024

Details on how the injury occurred remain unclear. Earlier in the day, Pierce had actively posted clips from his podcast on social media, showing no signs of distress, the New York Post stated. Pierce shared videos from his appearances on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” and his podcast. Fans and followers are left wondering about the severity of his injury but the basketball legend assured the fans that he’s doing well after the surgery through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: You Can’t Make This Up: Injury-Prone NBA Star Ben Simmons Gets Hurt Again During First Game Back In Two Months)

I’m Good surgery went well looks worse then felt I appreciate the concern and love and to my haters I love yall too — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 18, 2024

This incident is another addition to the significant injuries Pierce has suffered, but none as severe as an incident in September 2000. At that time, he was stabbed 11 times at a Boston nightclub and underwent lung surgery, a harrowing event that happened just as he was about to begin his third NBA season, according to Fox News. Despite this ordeal, he led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008 and enjoyed an illustrious 19-year career in the league, culminating in a Hall of Fame induction in 2021.