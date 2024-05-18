Famous ‘9 To 5’ And ‘Tootsie’ Actor Dabney Coleman Dead At 92

Dabney Coleman died peacefully Thursday at his Santa Monica home at age 92, his daughter Quincy Coleman confirmed, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Renowned for his distinctive mustache and a knack for portraying unsavory characters, Coleman left an impact on both film and television, according to AP. Coleman’s career gained traction with his role as the corrupt Mayor Merle Jeeter in the satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” which emerged as a cult favorite in the 1970s. His performance garnered attention from film and network executives, leading to a career filled with memorable roles.

Among his most notable characters was the sexist boss in the 1980 feminist classic “9 to 5,” where he played opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. His portrayal of a tyrannical employer became iconic and is often cited as a definitive example of his skill at playing loathsome yet engaging characters, the outlet stated. Coleman’s filmography is extensive, with roles ranging from a stressed-out computer scientist in “War Games” to a comedic turn as Tom Hanks’ father in “You’ve Got Mail.” (RELATED: ‘Titanic’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Actor Bernard Hill Dies At 79)

BREAKING: Dabney Coleman, the character actor who specialized in villains like the chauvinist boss in “9 to 5″ and the nasty TV director in “Tootsie,” has died at 92. https://t.co/ZT2k3F7HP3 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2024

He also appeared in critical hits like “The Towering Inferno,” “On Golden Pond,” and alongside Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie.” His skills in acting was recognized with a Golden Globe for “The Slap Maxwell Story” and an Emmy for his role in “Sworn to Silence.” In his later years, Coleman continued to demonstrate his versatility with roles in “Ray Donovan” and “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he received two Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to the AP. Actor and comedian Ben Stiller expressed his admiration for the actor.

“The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really — in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did it’s hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him,” Ben Stiller wrote on X.