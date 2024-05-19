Attempt To Break Guinness World Record Fails Even As 706 People Named ‘Kyle’ Gather In Texas City

Hundreds of people named Kyle attempted, but failed, to break a world record Saturday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Kyle, Texas, made a spirited attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with the same name but fell short, according to AP. Approximately 706 individuals named Kyle gathered in a park in the Austin suburb, aiming to surpass the record set in Bosnia in 2017, where 2,325 people named Ivan gathered.

The event, known as the “Gathering of the Kyles,” has become an annual tradition, the outlet reported. This is the city’s fifth year in a row attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people sharing the same name, KVUE reported. Despite their efforts, the Kyles were unable to surpass their previous year’s count of 1,490 attendees.

“It was really funny because when you’re in a crowd and somebody yells ‘Kyle’, like 15 people all turn around,” an attendee told KVUE.

Some Kyles who attended the event on Saturday arrived with stereotypes about what a “Kyle” typically embodies. “Absolute rage machines just going around destroying, vandalizing everything,” a Kyle said, KVUE reported. “Drywall punchers. Just rage machines.” (RELATED: Man’s Guinness World Record Dreams Crushed Over One Mistake)

The name Kyle is not among the most popular in the U.S. According to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, Kyle ranked 416th among male names in 2023, according to AP. In contrast, Ivan, the name currently holding the record, was ranked 153rd in popularity. The city of Kyle continues to embrace this unique event, bringing together Kyles from various age groups and backgrounds in a fun and communal attempt to make history.