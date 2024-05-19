Two Bodies Recovered From Submerged Plane In Alaska Lake

A dive team discovered two bodies from a submerged plane in Alaska Lake, the Alaska State Troopers said in a news release Saturday.

Alaska State Troopers recovered the bodies of two men from a plane found submerged and inverted in Six Mile Lake. The incident occurred near the Athabascan community of Nondalton, roughly 200 miles southwest of Anchorage, and was reported to Alaska State Troopers late Friday, according to the press release.

“Alaska State Troopers received a report of an upside down aircraft in Six Mile Lake near Nondalton,” Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. “A search team located Dave Hedgers, age 58, and Aaron Fryer, age 45, deceased in the aircraft. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.”

The hometowns of the deceased have not been disclosed, however, the families of Hedgers and Fryer have been informed, the news release stated. Following the recovery, the bodies are scheduled to be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for further examination. (RELATED: Plane Crashes Into Power Lines Before Hitting Lake, Killing Two On Board And Wiping Out Power For Thousands)

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has announced on the social media platform X that it will be conducting an investigation into the crash, involving a Taylorcraft BC-12 aircraft, according to The Associated Press. The probe aims to determine the factors that led to this fatal accident.