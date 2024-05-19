Kennesaw State University Student Fatally Shot On Campus, Suspect Detained

A student was fatally shot inside the Kennesaw State University (KSU) campus in Georgia Saturday, NBC News reported.

Tragedy struck KSU when a female student was fatally shot during a dispute, according to NBC News. The incident prompted an immediate response from the university’s Office of Emergency Management, which issued alerts about an armed intruder and advised students to avoid the South Campus housing area due to ongoing police activity.

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

Just over thirty minutes later, the office reported a shooting on campus and advised students to avoid the South Campus housing area due to ongoing police operations. (RELATED: Two Teenagers Injured In Late-Night Shooting At Bowie State University)

KSU Emergency: ALL CLEAR Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

By Sunday, the university confirmed that local police had detained the suspect, ensuring there was no further threat to the campus community. Authorities quickly responded to the shooting at KSU, identifying and charging the suspect with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the outlet reported.

KSU President Kathy Schwaig released a statement Sunday expressing the university’s condolences. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” KSU President Kathy Schwaig said in a statement, according to NBC News.