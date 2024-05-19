‘Never Asked A Democrat That Question’: Sen. Marco Rubio, NBC Host Clash Over Accepting 2024 Election Results

Republican Florida Rep. Marco Rubio and NBC host Kristen Welker clashed Sunday morning over whether Rubio would accept the 2024 election results regardless of the outcome.

Rubio appeared on “Meet the Press” to discuss his stances on certain policies supported by former President Donald Trump as Rubio is rumored to be on Trump’s shortlist for his running mate. Pivoting from policies, Welker questioned him on accepting the 2024 election results. (RELATED: ‘Said What I’ve Said’: Tim Scott Pushes Back On NBC Host After Being Challenged On ‘Committing’ To 2024 Election Results)

“Let me look forward. Will you accept the election results in 2024 no matter what happens?

“No matter what happens? No, if it’s an unfair election I think it’s going to be contested on either side,” Rubio responded.

“No matter who wins,” Welker corrected.

“I think you’re asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones who have opposed every Republican victory since 2000, every single one. Hillary Clinton —” Rubio stated.

Welker continued to press Rubio by asking if he would accept the election results, repeating that former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton conceded the results after Trump won. However, Rubio, being cut off twice, pushed back against the NBC host, noting that Democrats not only objected to counting Ohio electoral votes in 2004, but some have begun to signal they may not certify the results if Trump is found to be the winner.

“No Democrat has refused to concede. Hillary Clinton conceded. Senator, will you accept the election results?” Welker pressed.

“Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her and that Trump was illegitimate. Kamala Harris agreed. We have Democrats now —” Rubio stated.

“She conceded the election. Senator, she conceded the election and attended the inauguration,” Welker jumped in.

“No, she said that Trump was illegitimate. She said that the election had been stolen, Kamala Harris agreed,” Rubio pushed back.

“By the way, there are Democrats serving in Congress today who in 2004 voted not to certify the Ohio electors because they said those machines had been tampered with and you have Democrats now saying they won’t certify 2024 because Trump is an insurrectionist and ineligible to hold office. So you need to ask them. Have you ever asked a Democrat this question on your show? I bet you, you’ve never asked a Democrat that question.”

Following the 2016 elections, Clinton notably claimed that the election was “stolen” from her, blaming the results on Russian disinformation based on the Muller report. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report claimed that there had been Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election, however, Attorney General William Barr later told Congress that Muller found no collusion with the Trump campaign.