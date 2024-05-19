Police Charge Man With Killing, Dismembering Roommate, Scattering Remains Across 3 Locations

Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man for allegedly murdering and dismembering his roommate before scattering his remains across three locations, WPVI reported Saturday.

State police charged Joshua Moser, 33, with homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering/fabricating evidence in the killing of David Hittinger, according to WPVI.

After Hittinger, 37, hadn’t been heard from for nearly two days and failed to show up for a planned birthday celebration on his behalf, a missing person’s report was filed with police last Monday, WPVI reported Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan saying during a Friday news conference. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Tenant After Severed Sex-Offender’s Corpse Found In Apartment’s Refrigerator, Cops Say)

When state troopers, who learned that Hittinger had recently moved in with Moser, executed a search warrant at Moser’s address, they reportedly found a basement that had been “hastily staged” to hide blood, according to WPVI.

According to Holihan, a saw, box cutter, bloody clothing and additional evidence were also found, WPVI reported.

When police interviewed Moser on Wednesday, he allegedly told investigators he strangled Hittinger in the basement and struck him in the head with a hammer before dismembering the victim and discarding the victim’s body parts across three locations in Slatington and Washington Townships, according to the outlet.

Holihan said police found garbage bags containing body parts in a cemetery in Slatington on Wednesday and that other body parts were discovered along a trail and at a small quarry on Thursday, WPVI reported.

One of Moser’s neighbors, Caydence Waterhouse, told WPVI that she heard Moser yelling inside the home.

“He was saying, ‘Get the f out of here, you don’t belong here,” Waterhouse said. “But I didn’t hear anyone talking back to him.”

Waterhouse added that the victim was a shy man who she saw just last week when she returned his dog to him, WPVI reported.

“He said, ‘Yeah, that’s my dog, sorry. He was wandering.'”

Police, who have not disclosed a motive for the crime, arrested Moser Wednesday for a parole violation and will bring him to Lehigh County soon to face murder charges, according to WPVI.

Moser, who was convicted of a fatal DUI crash that killed a 24-year-old woman in 2016, is currently being held without bail, WPVI reported.