Rescuers Attempting To Reach Helicopter Carrying Iranian President After ‘Hard Landing’: REPORT

A helicopter carrying Iran’s president and foreign minister was involved in an incident, prompting a rescue operation, according to multiple reports.

Rescuers are heading to the site of the incident where the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made what state TV called a “hard landing,” Reuters reported, citing Iranian media. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also on board, according to Iran International. (RELATED: ‘Dangerous Disaster’: Former Green Beret Blasts Biden Over Foreign Policy As Iran Launches Attack On Israel)

It is unclear exactly what transpired due to conflicting reports from Iranian media, and the status of Raisi’s helicopter is uncertain.

“Some of the president’s companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties,” Iran’s Tasnim News agency said in a post on X.

Rescuers attempting to reach the helicopter were hampered by poor weather conditions, the Associated Press reported, citing Iranian media. There was heavy fog around the time of the incident.

“Given the complexities of the region, connection has been difficult, and we are hoping that the rescue teams reach the helicopter and can give us more information,” said Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s interior minister, according to The New York Times.

#BREAKING A chopper carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian has been involved in an “incident” in Jolfa region, northwestern Iran, according to Iranian media reports.

A deputy provincial governor general says the chopper has crashed, and… pic.twitter.com/B38S8XRcwE — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 19, 2024

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan to celebrate the inauguration of a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Raisi was elected as president of Iran in 2021 after heading the country’s judiciary, where he was alleged to have masterminded mass executions in 1988, targeting opponents of the theocratic regime. The Biden administration lifted sanctions against Raisi in 2022 as part of a nuclear agreement.

This is a developing news story and will be updated

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.