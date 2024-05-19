Scottie Scheffler Expected To Have Charges Against Him Dropped After PGA Championship Arrest: REPORT

YES! FREE SCOTTIE!

It’s reportedly expected that Kentucky prosecutors will drop the charges against No. 1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler following his shocking arrest Friday prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.

“As of now,” prosecutors in Jefferson County are planning on nixing Scheffler’s chargers, according to a Sunday report from No Laying Up. The outlet cited a source that is “familiar with the office’s thinking.” (RELATED: Police Handcuff, Arrest Scottie Scheffler Prior To Start Of PGA Championship)

The charges slapped against Scheffler are second-degree felony assault of a police officer, reckless driving, disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic and criminal mischief, according to Yahoo Sports.

Allegedly, the PGA superstar drove past an authority who was issuing directions to traffic, and when the officer directed Scheffler to stop and he didn’t listen, he then attached himself onto the side of the golfer’s vehicle and was dragged. The incident saw Bryan Gillis, a Louisville detective, suffer injuries, according to the arrest report, per the outlet.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said this morning that LMPD Detective Bryan Gillis either wasn’t wearing a body camera Friday morning or didn’t have it activated when he encountered Scottie Scheffler outside Valhalla. “We have not yet discovered any video of the initial… pic.twitter.com/gvm1byOltN — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) May 18, 2024

