Police Charge 11-Year-Old Boy With Homicide After Finding Aunt With Gunshot Wound

An 11-year-old boy was charged with homicide after further investigation indicated he allegedly shot and killed his aunt, the Ocoee Police Department (OPD) says.

Police responded to a call about a shooting around 7:50 a.m., Friday, in Ocoee, Florida, according to an OPD press release. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 55-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police say. She has since been identified as Sandra Pape King.

Further investigation revealed an 11-year-old relative who lived with King is allegedly the one who shot her, the OPD says. The child is her nephew. He is now in police custody. (RELATED: 3-Year-Old Accidentally Strikes And Kills 2-Year-Old Girl With Truck, Police Say).

“He seemed like any other child, you know. You see, he had a little tantrum here and there. I figure that was normal for a kid his age, you know. I have two daughters his age, so I didn’t think nothing of it,” Jackson Genao, a neighbor, told WESH 2 News after the shooting occurred.

Officials have reportedly not yet revealed a motive behind the alleged shooting. Police say there are no other suspects being sought in the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The child appeared in juvenile court Saturday, according to WFTV9. Numerous relatives reportedly attended the hearing.

“He biologically is my cousin. My mom has been his guardian since he was 6 weeks old,” a family member said in court, the outlet reported.

The cousin reportedly suggested to the judge that the boy wasn’t aware of what exactly his alleged actions caused and asked for the family to be granted permission to visit him.

“He doesn’t understand what’s going on. I don’t even think he knows he killed her,” she said, the outlet noted.

The judge reportedly granted permission for the family to visit. The child’s attorney waved his court appearance, according to the outlet.