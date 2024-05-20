ROOKE: Biden Paints Morbid Picture Of Morehouse College Grads’ Future In Speech Meant To Uplift Them

President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College, depicting a bleak future for black college graduates.

Biden spoke at the Georgia HBCU on Sunday, evoking Democrat narratives on race and inequality. The speech even included a special mention of George Floyd.

"The pandemic robbed you of so much. Some of you lost loved ones — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, who aren't able to be here to celebrate with you today. You missed your high school graduation. You started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race. It's natural to wonder if the 'democracy' you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy? That Black men are being killed in the street," Biden said.

How insulting it must have felt to be a college graduate sitting in the crowd listening to Biden equate your accomplishments in life to a drug addict that sparked the racial riots of 2020. They are nothing like Floyd. They worked hard for four years to earn a college degree, only to have that denigrated on what was supposed to be the highlight of their university years by the most powerful man in America.

"What is democracy? The trail of broken promises still leaves Black communities behind. What is democracy? You have to be ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot. Most of all, what does it mean? As you've heard before, to be a Black man who loves his country even if it doesn't love him back in equal measure," he continued. "When I sit behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. In front of the fireplace across from my desk, I have two busts, one of Dr King, [and] one of Bobby Kennedy. I often find myself looking at those busts [and] making decisions. I ask myself are we living up to what we say we are as a nation, to end racism and poverty, to deliver jobs and justice to restore our leadership in the world."

“In America, we’re all created equal. Extremists close the doors of opportunity, strike down affirmative action, attack the values of diversity, equality, and inclusion,” he added. “They don’t see you in the future of America. But they’re wrong.”

Wrong Speak Publishing founder Adam Coleman responded to Biden’s speech by saying how disappointing it must have been for the college graduates to hear the president of the United States get up and tell them that because of their race, the country doesn’t love them.

“Imagine working hard for years to graduate from college and Joe Biden shows up on your day of celebration to remind you that you’re a victim and America doesn’t love you because you’re black,” Coleman said.

Libre Initiative President Daniel Garza said that Biden’s speech was an “insult” to the graduates and “all minorities.”

“Biden insults us by seeing all minorities as victims, incapable of competing, and all whites as oppressors. Never mind that countless have benefited immeasurably from American principles, our free market, and yes, democracy. Are we [a] perfect nation? No, but show me a better one,” Garza said.

Conservatives condemning Biden’s obvious race-baiting is commendable. Still, where is the outrage from the left? Did they use it all for Christian Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s pro-family speech at Benedictine College?

These men and women deserved to hear praise for their hard work and determination. Instead, they listened to the president tell them that the country they grew up in hates them for the color of their skin and that their accomplishments mean nothing in America.

The left insists that every minority in this country lives with a boot on their neck despite the obvious reality that the American dream has long been available to everyone. These graduates proved as much by completing the coursework and earning their degrees.

While the crowd audibly cheered for Biden, their admiration for his speech seemed muted compared to the standing ovation that Butker received at Benedictine. Are we finally coming to a time in our country when people are fed up with the victimhood mentality that pits Americans against each other based on sex and race?

Biden’s Morehouse speech was depressing and a disservice to their hard work. He should have uplifted these graduates. But as expected, he gave a typical Democrat campaign speech that focused on the color of their skin, not their individual merit.

There are many examples of black Americans who have succeeded in this country for Biden to highlight and tell these graduates to look up to.

Former President Barack Obama, for example, became the first black president in our nation’s history, and Clarence Thomas, the first black Supreme Court Justice. National Humanities Medal recipient Thomas Sowell graduated from Harvard, Columbia and the University of Chicago to become a leader in economics and social commentary. Dr. Carol Swain overcame teen pregnancy to become an award-winning political scientist and professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University.

Still, Biden chose to tell Morehouse graduates that the color of their skin makes them a perpetual victim. They deserved better.