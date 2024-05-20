Star Auburn Running Back Reportedly On Ventilator After Shooting. Coach Asks For Prayers

College football running back Brian Battie is on a ventilator after being shot over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

“Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie,” Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze said on Twitter. “There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG.”

Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie. There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 20, 2024

Battie was reportedly one of several people shot in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, according to Sports Illustrated. The running back’s brother, Tommie, was also shot during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Auburn’s Brian Battie Shot, Brother Tommie Killed In Florida Shooting).

Four other people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. There is no update on those victims’ conditions, the outlet noted.

“Brian Battie remains in critical condition at a local hospital. We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life,” a GoFundMe set up for the Battie brothers read. “We ask that you continue to pray for Brian to make a full recovery to return home with his loving family.”

HEARTBREAKING: Auburn RB Brian Battie suffered a set back is on a ventilator after getting shot the other day, head coach Hugh Freeze is asking for everyone’s prayers. ❤️🙏 His 24-year-old brother was also killed in the same shooting. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/fZK2aU6Rio — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 20, 2024

The GoFundMe also expressed grief over the loss of 24-year-old Tommie, who the family called “Pooh.”

“Losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed. The family will never be the same without Pooh, and neither will anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the GoFundMe page read.

As of Monday, the fundraiser had brought in $66,000.

Battie was Auburn’s principal kick return specialist during the 2023 season. He ranked fifth in the SEC with an average of 23 yards per return, Sports Illustrated noted.

He previously played three seasons at the University of South Florida and was named a consensus All-American selection in 2021, the outlet noted.