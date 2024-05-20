Entertainment

Alleged Victim And Fellow Celebrities Slam Diddy’s Assault Apology Video

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

(Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
The legal team representing Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s alleged victim and former girlfriend, slammed his recently posted ‘apology’ video.

Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, issued a statement, according to Fox News Digital.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Firetog told the outlet. “When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.” 50 Cent and others also joined the conversation, saying Diddy’s apology fell short.

“This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” 50 Cent wrote on X.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” Firetog told Fox News Digital.

Aubrey O’Day slammed the rapper and music mogul for not addressing Ventura directly in his apology video.

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie,” she wrote to X.

 

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“He apologized to the world for seeing what he did,” Cassie continued.

50 Cent, a longtime Diddy critic, seized the opportunity to bash the famous artist and let him know he wasn’t believing his apology.

“I understand how she feels seeing him apologize not addressing her after this video gets out. It makes it feel like he wasn’t thinking how she felt having to see it. SMH where is his crisis management PR team? That was a bad move,” 50 Cent wrote to Instagram.

 

He also reposted the December 2023 statement from Diddy, in which he denied any wrongdoing against Ventura.

“The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes,” 50 Cent wrote. (RELATED: Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Evades Prison Time)

 

Combs broke his silence May 19,  saying his “behavior on that video is inexcusable.” He claimed he had sought help and had gone to therapy to overcome his issues. The assault video obtained by CNN appeared to show him attempting to stop Ventura from leaving a hotel by grabbing her neck and throwing her down on the floor, before proceeding to kick her while she was down.