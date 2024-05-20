Alleged Victim And Fellow Celebrities Slam Diddy’s Assault Apology Video

The legal team representing Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s alleged victim and former girlfriend, slammed his recently posted ‘apology’ video.

Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, issued a statement, according to Fox News Digital.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Firetog told the outlet. “When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.” 50 Cent and others also joined the conversation, saying Diddy’s apology fell short.

“This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” 50 Cent wrote on X.

👀This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” Firetog told Fox News Digital.

Aubrey O’Day slammed the rapper and music mogul for not addressing Ventura directly in his apology video.

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie,” she wrote to X.

“He apologized to the world for seeing what he did,” Cassie continued.

50 Cent, a longtime Diddy critic, seized the opportunity to bash the famous artist and let him know he wasn’t believing his apology.

“I understand how she feels seeing him apologize not addressing her after this video gets out. It makes it feel like he wasn’t thinking how she felt having to see it. SMH where is his crisis management PR team? That was a bad move,” 50 Cent wrote to Instagram.

He also reposted the December 2023 statement from Diddy, in which he denied any wrongdoing against Ventura.

“The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes,” 50 Cent wrote. (RELATED: Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Evades Prison Time)

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit

Combs broke his silence May 19, saying his “behavior on that video is inexcusable.” He claimed he had sought help and had gone to therapy to overcome his issues. The assault video obtained by CNN appeared to show him attempting to stop Ventura from leaving a hotel by grabbing her neck and throwing her down on the floor, before proceeding to kick her while she was down.