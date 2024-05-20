Guardians’ José Ramirez Says Screw Winning A World Series Ring … He’ll Just Buy One!

I personally wouldn’t feel right without winning it, but I respect José’s hustle here — plus, it’s friggin’ hilarious.

Last season, catcher Austin Hedges won a World Series title with the Texas Rangers, and then in the offseason, the 31-year-old became a member of the Cleveland Guardians. Well, his new team recently took a trip down to Arlington for a series against his former franchise, and that’s when the Rangers chose to present Hedges with his championship ring. (RELATED: Blue Jays Fan Suffers Absolutely Nasty Facial Injuries After Getting Smashed By 110 MPH Bo Bichette Foul Ball)

Later, Hedges made an appearance on Chris Rose’s podcast (completely taking advantage of the opportunity to show it off in the process, and I don’t blame him whatsoever), and Rose questioned the MLB champion on how Cleveland players reacted to his new piece of jewelry. Like most, they were impressed … but one in particular clearly loved it more than anybody else.

Guardians third baseman José Ramirez, who tried to buy the ring! Yes, buy it!

Hedgey got some bling recently pic.twitter.com/iP8ywGlRMb — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) May 20, 2024

I’m like Austin, how on earth could you sell a World Series ring?

Even if I was in massive debut, on the verge of bankruptcy, I still wouldn’t sell that damn ring … IT’S A WORLD SERIES RING!

It’s hard to win one of these bad boys:

But I get it … holding on to a World Series ring tightly is exactly why you would want one so bad, which is why you see José forking out cash. I can’t blame the man!