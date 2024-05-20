Michael Cohen Admits On Witness Stand He Stole From Trump Organization

Michael Cohen admitted on the witness stand Monday that he stole from the Trump Organization, according to multiple reports.

Cohen testified Monday that he lied to former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in 2017 about how much he needed to be reimbursed for a payment to the tech company RedFinch. While he asked for $50,000, Cohen testified that he only gave the company $20,000.

“You stole from the Trump Organization, correct?” Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche asked, according to ABC News.

“Yes, sir,” Cohen replied. (RELATED: Trump’s Attorney Made Swiss Cheese Out Of Michael Cohen’s Testimony, Raising Questions Of Perjury)

Nonetheless, Cohen asked for the 50K reimbursement from the Trump Organization. So you stole? Yes, Cohen admits.

And you’ve never paid the Trump Organization back for the money you stole from it? No.

You lied to Weisselberg about the amount owed to you for Redfinch? Yes — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 20, 2024

Cohen asked for reimbursement for the tech company payment alongside the $130,000 payment he made ahead of the 2016 election for a nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels, which is at the heart of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump.

Trump was charged with 34 counts for allegedly falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for the Daniels’ payment through monthly installments of $35,000, labeled as payment for “legal services.”

Cohen is the only witness who has testified to Trump’s direct involvement in the payments. He testified last week that Trump approved of the plan to reimburse him, affirming that Weisselberg stated it in front of Trump and said Cohen would receive a total of $420,000 over 12 months.

Defense attorneys accused Cohen of lying at a key point of his testimony Thursday, presenting text messages that showed a call he placed to Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller had a different purpose that Cohen claimed. Cohen stated he made the Oct. 24, 2016 call to discuss the Stormy Daniels matter with Trump, but Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche argued the messages Cohen actually talked to Schiller about handling harrassing calls he was receiving from a 14-year-old.

