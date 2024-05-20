All-Pro David Johnson Announces Retirement After 8 Seasons In NFL

Congratulations to David Johnson for one hell of a career!

David Johnson, an All-Pro running back for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, announced his retirement Sunday after eight seasons in the NFL.

Johnson, who is 32 years old, took to Instagram with his announcement, saying that he’s ready to move on to his post-football life. (RELATED: New York Giants Unveil Alternate Uniforms That Are 100% Fugly And A Straight-Up Knockoff Of The Montreal Canadiens)

“There’s been highs and lows, but I’ve felt very fortunate and honored by the people who’ve supported me along this journey,” stated Johnson in his post. “The relationships and brotherhoods I’ve formed with so many of my dawgs will never be forgotten.”

Johnson is mostly known for his monster campaign in 2016, a season that would see him take over the leadership of Arizona‘s backfield. That year, Johnson tallied a whopping 1,239 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and on top of that, he added another 879 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.

Those 20 touchdowns from Johnson is still the franchise record for the Cardinals in terms of the most in a single campaign. In that season, Johnson earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, with both being his first and only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Johnson (@davidjohnson31)

If you’re a fantasy football player (and sports gambler) like myself, then you’re fully aware of the legend of David Johnson — the man would single-handedly slay your fantasy team if you came across his path as an opponent.

Roll the tape!

DAVID JOHNSON WAS AN ELECTRIC FOOTBALL PLAYER… ABSOLUTE BALLER DURING HIS PRIME 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/lokgV7P2Jw — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 19, 2024

Man, I miss that heat.

Enjoy retirement, David! You deserve it, king!