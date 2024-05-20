US

DC Police Officer Shot Near Law Enforcement Station

Robert McGreevy
A shooter shot and struck a Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer near 7th Street and Oglethorpe Street NW shortly after noon Monday, a spokesperson for the MPD Office of Communications told the Daily Caller.

The officer promptly drove to the 4th District Station for help, where fellow officers drove the officer to the hospital, the spokesperson told the Daily Caller. The officer is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Police detained two people of interest as well as a suspected vehicle involved in the incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

A photo from freelance journalist Andrew Leyden appears to show a bullet hole in the passenger side of a vehicle. It is unclear at this time if the vehicle belongs to the officer or the suspected shooter. (RELATED: Police Arrest Teenager After He Allegedly Committed String Of 10 Armed Carjackings, Robberies)

The suspects allegedly shot the officer in the head in what was allegedly an attempted carjacking, independent journalist @killmoenetwork claimed on Twitter. Police chased the suspects to Route 202 and Landover Road in Prince George’s County where the suspects crashed and rolled over, @killmoenetwork reported. 

Police spokespeople say they will hold a press conference shortly. This is a developing story, please check back later for further details.