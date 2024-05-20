‘Stupid A** Questions’: Nuggets’ Michael Malone Lashes Out At Reporter After T-Wolves Eliminate Them From NBA Playoffs

Michael Malone was absolutely LIVID Sunday night.

The Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, suffered a Game 7 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves to get them eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. And it was such a tough loss for the Nuggets, that the frustration boiled over into the postgame press conference when head coach Michael Malone was speaking. Well, more like ripping into a reporter after he asked a “stupid a** question” about how the skipper “felt” following the loss.

At one point in their 98-90 defeat, the Nuggets actually had a 20-point lead over the T-Wolves, but things disastrously fell apart and eventually resulted in an L. And understandably, it left Denver embarrassed and infuriated. So much so, that it nearly led to Malone’s head utterly exploding. (RELATED: What The…? Kobe Bryant Was Nearly Traded To The Detroit Pistons: REPORT)

“How hard is it to absorb a loss like this after going up 20?” asked a reporter to Malone.

Well, the skipper wasn’t playing that question, shooting a blunt response back while scoffing at the reporter.

“The season’s over. That’s what’s hard. F**k being up by 20… Stupid a** questions,” responded Malone.

WATCH:

I have a hard time finding sympathy for the Denver Nuggets, and for three reasons (and not in this order): 1. They beat my Miami Heat in the NBA Finals last season, 2. I won money on their Game 7 defeat, and 3. How in the hell can you not be entertained by shooting guard Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at this point?

And this is coming from a guy who made fun of baseball legend Alex Rodriguez for buying the T-Wolves back in December … my take aged like milk, his purchase aged like wine.