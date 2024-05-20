Fox Host Lawrence Jones Rips Into Biden For ‘Talking Like He’s A Black Man’ During Commencement Speech

“Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones ripped into President Joe Biden Monday morning for “talking like he’s a black man” while delivering a commencement speech.

Biden attempted to appeal to black voters Sunday during a commencement speech at Morehouse Colleges by saying that black men in the U.S. are being “killed in the street.” The president told graduates at the historically black college’s ceremony that black men “have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot” and that the U.S. “doesn’t love” black men “back in equal measure.”

Jones was appalled by Biden’s remarks and criticized the president for missing out on a “moment to unify” and instead telling black graduates that they “can’t even make it.”

“So what do y’all think about that?” Jones asked his fellow Fox News co-hosts. “I mean, you got Joe Biden, a moment to unify, to give an inspirational message, and he said we can’t even make it.”

“Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said that Biden and his campaign must have been “sitting on” his commencement speech for months. He added that Biden must “motivate” black voters who are “apathetic” toward and “don’t really like” the Democratic president. (RELATED: Trump Announces First Rally In Dem Stronghold Since 2016)

“Ainsley, I was telling you, how does he know? He’s talking like he’s a black man,” Jones said. “Um, how does he know the experience?”

“That was exactly my thought when he said that, and then that was your comment after we played this soundbite because as uh, as white individuals, we don’t know what these men at Morehouse have been through. What their stories are,” Fox News co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

Biden has lost ground with black voters, sitting at just 69% support in 2024 compared to 81% in 2020, according to an average of polls released by New York Times/Siena. Meanwhile, Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters at 22% in 2024 compared to 9% in 2020.