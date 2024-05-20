Kid Rock Reportedly Waved Gun During Profanity-Filled Interview

Kid Rock reportedly gave a colorful interview to Rolling Stone that included the liberal use of the word n**ger and the casual waving of a handgun.

The famous singer primarily speaks with right-wing outlets, but casually opened up with the reporter from Rolling Stone magazine in what writer David Peisner described as a seemingly unhinged sit-down. Kid Rock’s conversation weaved around a rant about immigration and included a slew of racial slurs, including references to his white butler who goes by a racially-charged moniker. When asked if he missed being the performer that he was several years ago, Rock replied, “I don’t give a frog’s fat fuck! Look around. I got a butler named Uncle Tom. Do I look like I give a fuck?”

The first two hours of Rolling Stone’s conversation with Kid Rock were cordial to a degree. Then, Kid Rock got drunk and belligerent, and the evening went off the rails. Read Rolling Stone’s explosive interview with the rocker: https://t.co/qXcznzqOz5 pic.twitter.com/rAZn7O1ECR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 20, 2024

The article goes on to say that Kid Rock switched up his drinking game mid-interview, by swapping his white wine in favor of downing three or four Jim Beams and Diet Cokes in quick succession. At that point, he brandished a weapon in the most unexpected way.

“He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point,” Peisner wrote in the Rolling Stone article.

Kid Rock went on to say, “And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it! ” before shouting “I got them everywhere!”

The interview mentioned Kid Rock’s repetitive use of derogatory references to blacks, including the suggestion that black people abuse the system, and the seemingly endless use of the N-word. (RELATED: Right-Wingers Aren’t The Only Ones With Unhinged Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy)

Keeping in line with the racist elements already noted, Kid Rock casually mentioned that he owns the original General Lee car from The Dukes of Hazzard — a divisive symbol of racism that boasts the Confederate flag emblazoned on the roof of the car. The famous singer said he keeps the 1969 Dodge Charger in a hanger located on his 214-acre Nashville property.