Entertainment

Kid Rock Reportedly Waved Gun During Profanity-Filled Interview

Kid Rock And They Might Be Giants Visit Fuse

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kid Rock reportedly gave a colorful interview to Rolling Stone that included the liberal use of the word n**ger and the casual waving of a handgun.

The famous singer primarily speaks with right-wing outlets, but casually opened up with the reporter from Rolling Stone magazine in what writer David Peisner described as a seemingly unhinged sit-down. Kid Rock’s conversation weaved around a rant about immigration and included a slew of racial slurs, including references to his white butler who goes by a racially-charged moniker. When asked if he missed being the performer that he was several years ago, Rock replied, “I don’t give a frog’s fat fuck! Look around. I got a butler named Uncle Tom. Do I look like I give a fuck?”

The article goes on to say that Kid Rock switched up his drinking game mid-interview, by swapping his white wine in favor of downing three or four Jim Beams and Diet Cokes in quick succession. At that point, he brandished a weapon in the most unexpected way.

“He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point,” Peisner wrote in the Rolling Stone article.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Kid Rock attends a signing ceremony as U.S. President Donald Trump signs the H.R. 1551, the 'Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act' in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Kid Rock attends a signing ceremony as U.S. President Donald Trump signs the H.R. 1551, the ‘Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act’ in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Singer/Songwriter Kid Rock performs during the 2010 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2010 at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 11: Singer/Songwriter Kid Rock performs during the 2010 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2010 at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Kid Rock went on to say, “And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it! ” before shouting “I got them everywhere!”

The interview mentioned Kid Rock’s repetitive use of derogatory references to blacks, including the suggestion that black people abuse the system, and the seemingly endless use of the N-word. (RELATED: Right-Wingers Aren’t The Only Ones With Unhinged Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Kid Rock attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 05: Kid Rock attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

Kid Rock during Kid Rock's 4th of July Performance at Trump Taj Mahal Casino at Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Kid Rock during Kid Rock’s 4th of July Performance at Trump Taj Mahal Casino at Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Keeping in line with the racist elements already noted, Kid Rock casually mentioned that he owns the original General Lee car from The Dukes of Hazzard — a divisive symbol of racism that boasts the Confederate flag emblazoned on the roof of the car. The famous singer said he keeps the 1969 Dodge Charger in a hanger located on his 214-acre Nashville property.