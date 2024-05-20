Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (And Their Pit Crews) Scrap It Out In Wild Brawl After NASCAR All-Star Race

LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE!

After the NASCAR All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, was over, fireworks were poppin’ off to celebrate the occasion, but the sparking up didn’t stop there.

Following the race, Kyle Busch headed over to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while he was over at his truck for a good ol’ fashioned confrontation, and this had to do with a wreck that took place during Lap 2. And well, things didn’t go well to say the least. (RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Expected To Have Charges Against Him Dropped After PGA Championship Arrest: REPORT)

Following the wreck, Stenhouse confronted Busch’s crew after stopping right in front of his pit stop area, which provoked Busch to go over to Stenhouse’s truck.

Talking to reporters following the All-Star Race, Stenhouse Jr. actually predicted a little of what was to come, saying to the media that he was going to “handle it.” He was then asked what exactly he meant, with Stenhouse responding to “watch afterward.”

And he wasn’t lying, as a massive brawl broke out between himself, Busch and both of their pit crews — Stenhouse threw the first punch, delivering on his promise that he would “handle it.”

WATCH:

“Maybe Richard will hold my watch after the race.” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pic.twitter.com/IxWg6K2SQm — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 20, 2024

More from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who said he can’t leave so he will see Kyle Busch after the race and he will handle it. I asked how he will handle it. RSJ response: “You can just watch afterwards.” pic.twitter.com/csX0Hvuf5R — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 20, 2024

Tempers flare in the pits after the race! pic.twitter.com/TrWaLrY06Z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 20, 2024

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fight after the All-Star Race. pic.twitter.com/IJMttBw90W — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 20, 2024

Now that’s how you end an All-Star Race!