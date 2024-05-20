Editorial

Maryland Eastern Shore Baseball Has Historically Bad Season … Like, Going 0-48 Historically Bad

Baseballs are seen before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I don’t even understand how a baseball team can be THIS bad.

It doesn’t even make sense to me. I understand how a college football team can go 0-12, I understand how a college basketball team can go 0-30 (or whatever amount of games they have) but a college baseball team going winless? As random as baseball is?

But that’s exactly what happened with the 2024 edition of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks baseball team, going an incredible 0-48 on the season. And to make the numbers even more hilarious, their 48 losses include 28-8, 23-8 and 19-0 defeats. Things were so bad with this squad, that they very well may be the worst ever in college baseball history.

Like, seriously … how in the hell are you this terrible?

My soul hurts for these guys … Good God.