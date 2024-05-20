Maryland Eastern Shore Baseball Has Historically Bad Season … Like, Going 0-48 Historically Bad

I don’t even understand how a baseball team can be THIS bad.

It doesn’t even make sense to me. I understand how a college football team can go 0-12, I understand how a college basketball team can go 0-30 (or whatever amount of games they have) but a college baseball team going winless? As random as baseball is?

Yeah, I'm not seeing it.

But that’s exactly what happened with the 2024 edition of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks baseball team, going an incredible 0-48 on the season. And to make the numbers even more hilarious, their 48 losses include 28-8, 23-8 and 19-0 defeats. Things were so bad with this squad, that they very well may be the worst ever in college baseball history.

Like, seriously … how in the hell are you this terrible?

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore baseball team finished an astounding 0-48 this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/sIPx6AXCwj — Bit Baseball (@bitbaseball_) May 17, 2024

Historic season for UMES Baseball, who lost 10-5 today to finish their season at 0-48. This is the first winless D1 Baseball team since Coppin State in 2009. A reader on /r/CollegeBaseball attended their final series.https://t.co/u3X6vDqLuC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 17, 2024

Welp, it’s official. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore baseball team has gone 0-48 for the 2024 season. The athletic department at UMES should be embarrassed for jettisoning this team out to sea like this. Feel for the players and coaches. Hopefully something gets done. pic.twitter.com/R6pGOAO1Mj — 🦀 Dr. Walk 🦀 (@Walker_Skeeter) May 17, 2024

A look at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s athletics Football: Doesn’t exist Basketball: Hasn’t hired a coach yet – it’s May 17th and the portal closed May 1st Also went 9-20 this season Baseball: 0-48 (first winless D1 team since 2009) Brutal. — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 18, 2024

My soul hurts for these guys … Good God.