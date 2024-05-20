Video Shows Horrific Aftermath Of Deadly Stabbing In NYC

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death Monday outside a New York City apartment building, with video capturing the horrific aftermath.

A man believed to be Shirley Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her early Monday morning near her home in Manhattan, stabbing her in the head, neck and shoulder, according to the New York Post.

Authorities said that after the attack the suspect fled to nearby Fort Washington Park. Authorities are investigating the attack as a domestic crime, but have not made any arrests, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Viral Sexual Assault Video Shows Horrific Moment Masked Man Lassos Woman’s Neck With A Belt, Dragging Her Behind Cars)

Video of the aftermath was later posted online, showing the horrifying scene following the attack. The camera shows blood smeared across the beige stones, at the foot of the apartment building gate and on a parked car nearby.

Woman Stabbed to Death Outside NYC Apartment Building Story Link: https://t.co/NXAjpaTe8i Video by Ken Lopez (Desk@FreedomNews.TV to license) pic.twitter.com/5lDZmlTnUf — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) May 20, 2024

Some witnesses told FreedomNews.tv that they could hear screams from Rodriguez while others saw the graphic scene after the incident. One neighbor told the outlet that the suspect would not stop stabbing Rodriguez and that “her face was all red bloody and disfigured,” according to the FreedomNews. The neighbor also said that although people nearby attempted to intervene, the suspect was able to get away and ran toward an apartment building used for Columbia University student housing, the outlet reported.

Rodriguez was rushed to Harlem Hospital but ultimately succumbed to her injuries, according to the New York Post.