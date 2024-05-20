Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Sues OpenAI, Claiming ChatGPT Mimics Her Voice

2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mariane Angela Contributor
Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit Monday against OpenAI, alleging the company’s latest AI voice closely resembles her own, TMZ reported.

Johansson is gearing up for a legal battle against OpenAI, following concerns that the company’s new AI voice, “Sky,” mimics her own. The resemblance was noted due to its similarity to her character in the 2013 film “Her,” where she voiced an AI system, according to TMZ.

The controversy began after OpenAI suspended several AI voices they had introduced, including “Sky,” amid feedback that it sounded eerily similar to Johansson. The actress revealed she was approached by OpenAI executives, including CEO Sam Altman, in September, with an offer to voice the ChatGPT 4.0 model. Johansson considered the proposal but ultimately declined, TMZ reported.

 

However, when OpenAI launched “Sky” in December, the public and Johansson herself noticed a striking similarity to her voice. This prompted Johansson to seek legal counsel, the outlet stated. Altman’s tweet mentioning “her” during the debut of the Sky voice allegedly implied a deliberate attempt to associate the AI with her persona in “Her.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Accuses Company Of Putting ‘Profits’ Over ‘Humanity’)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Scarlett Johansson attends the 2023 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Scarlett Johansson and guests attend the David Yurman Scarlett Johansson Event at David Yurman 57th St on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for David Yurman )

Johansson’s legal team has since sent two letters to Altman and OpenAI, demanding an explanation of the methods used to create the “Sky” voice and detailing their concerns over the unauthorized use of her voice likeness, according to TMZ.