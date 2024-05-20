Scarlett Johansson Sues OpenAI, Claiming ChatGPT Mimics Her Voice

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit Monday against OpenAI, alleging the company’s latest AI voice closely resembles her own, TMZ reported.

Johansson is gearing up for a legal battle against OpenAI, following concerns that the company’s new AI voice, “Sky,” mimics her own. The resemblance was noted due to its similarity to her character in the 2013 film “Her,” where she voiced an AI system, according to TMZ.

Scarlett Johansson Hired Lawyers Over OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/NBSKkrMTcv — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2024

The controversy began after OpenAI suspended several AI voices they had introduced, including “Sky,” amid feedback that it sounded eerily similar to Johansson. The actress revealed she was approached by OpenAI executives, including CEO Sam Altman, in September, with an offer to voice the ChatGPT 4.0 model. Johansson considered the proposal but ultimately declined, TMZ reported.

However, when OpenAI launched “Sky” in December, the public and Johansson herself noticed a striking similarity to her voice. This prompted Johansson to seek legal counsel, the outlet stated. Altman’s tweet mentioning “her” during the debut of the Sky voice allegedly implied a deliberate attempt to associate the AI with her persona in “Her.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Accuses Company Of Putting ‘Profits’ Over ‘Humanity’)

Johansson’s legal team has since sent two letters to Altman and OpenAI, demanding an explanation of the methods used to create the “Sky” voice and detailing their concerns over the unauthorized use of her voice likeness, according to TMZ.