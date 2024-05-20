Blue Jays Fan Suffers Absolutely Nasty Facial Injuries After Getting Smashed By 110 MPH Bo Bichette Foul Ball

What a champ this chick is!

A fan of the Toronto Blue Jays suffered absolutely brutal facial injuries after she was smashed by a flaming foul ball that was hit by shortstop Bo Bichette.

The photos were posted by the fan, Liz McGuire, on Twitter, with the incident taking place in a game that saw Toronto squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays. (RELATED: Astros’ Kyle Tucker Pulls Off Some Absolute Magic That Left The Baseball Gods Smiling)

“Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette’s bat. I didn’t even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?” wrote McGuire on social media in a post that now has over a whopping seven million views.

And good googly moogly, the sights are insane — check it out.

Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette’s bat. I didn’t even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up? #tothecore #bluejays pic.twitter.com/uXJqXenVLm — Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 19, 2024

Further adding to the story, McGuire revealed more information about her not getting the baseball, saying that she was screwed over by a fellow fan — which is straight up despicable.

I didnt even get the ball, lady who eventually got the ball that ricocheted off my face wouldnt give us the ball back and left the game early. w the section chanting. “give her the ball”. — Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 20, 2024

GIVE HER A DAMN BALL!