Intense Video Captures Moment Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Through Kansas

Video shared by the New York Post Monday showed a giant dust storm sweeping through Kansas during its latest bout with bad weather.

Tiffany Serna captured the storm as it was going over the city of Great Bend Sunday and claimed that the intense dust storm “came so fast” and that she had “never experienced anything like it, and have lived in Kansas all my life,” the New York Post’s video description said.

“Oh my gosh. Holy shit! Whoah! Here we go, guys. It is like a tornado coming through,” Serna could be heard saying in the video. (RELATED: Deadly Storm With Hurricane-Force Gusts Wreaks Havoc On Houston, Trashes Skyscrapers)

The National Weather Service in Wichita issued a warning of a severe thunderstorm coming through Sunday that “will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH.”

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Great Bend KS, Lyons KS and Ellsworth KS until 7:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/6NOgvIHGb0 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 19, 2024

The spell of severe weather is not predicted to end on Monday. “Severe thunderstorms will continue to be likely across the Central Plains into the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorm development is also possible in portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley to Lower Michigan Monday afternoon. Gusty winds and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday across western New Mexico into southeastern Arizona,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Severe thunderstorms will continue to be likely across the Central Plains into the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorm development is also possible in portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley to Lower Michigan Monday afternoon. Gusty winds and low humidity will lead to critical fire… pic.twitter.com/0kMIP7PaUj — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 20, 2024

Officials in Russell, Kansas posted on Facebook that the storm caused “extensive” damage to their community and listed downed power poles, lines, highway blockage from fallen trees, and damaged buildings. The officials observed Monday morning that repair “[c]rews have [since] restored power to a majority of customers.”

The city of Great Bend is host to over 14,000 inhabitants in 2023, according to the United States Census Bureau. The city of Russell is home to over 4,000 people in 2024, according to City Population.