‘Butcher Of Gaza!’: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Hauled Out Of Congress After Heckling Blinken Testimony

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters within seconds of his opening testimony during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Blinken appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday to discuss the State Department’s request for its fiscal year 2025 budget. As he began delivering remarks, several pro-Palestinian protesters present in the audience section of the hearing room began shouting him down. (RELATED: Biden Admin Expresses ‘Official Condolences’ For Death Of Iranian President Who Was Dubbed The ‘Butcher Of Tehran’)

“Thank you for the partnership that I think we’ve been able to manifest, together, to advance American leadership in the world. That is so essential for delivering on the priorities that matter to the people we represent,” Blinken began. “The need for U.S. global leadership, and for cooperation with allies and partners, has never been greater. The People’s Republic of China —”

“Blinken, you will be remembered as the butcher of Gaza!” a protester yelled from the back of the hearing room as Capitol Police rushed to escort him out. “You will be remembered for murdering innocent Palestinians!”

WATCH:

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, chair of the committee, moved to continue the hearing, but more protesters began shouting from the back of the room and were subsequently removed.

“Mr. Secretary, you may proceed,” Cardin told Blinken.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman. As I was saying, the People’s Republic of China —” he started, before again being interrupted.

“He is a war criminal! He is a war criminal. The blood of 40,000 people is on his hands!” the protester yelled, before she was picked up by multiple officers and hauled out of the hearing room.

Blinken continued his opening remarks while shouting from protesters could still be heard outside the hearing room.

Other Biden administration officials have been shouted down during similar congressional hearings. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was interrupted by multiple protesters during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on May 8.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.