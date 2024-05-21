Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Blasting Referee With F-Bomb

No matter how you feel about Caitlin Clark, you can’t take away the fact that she’s a blatant competitor.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever squared off Monday night against the Connecticut Sun, with the latter picking up the 88-84 win to bring the Fever down to 0-4. For Clark, she finished with a stat line of 17 points, five assists and three rebounds. Not a bad game for the rookie, though she’s still got a bit of a problem with turnovers (she had five in the contest), and this late-game technical foul didn’t help the cause either. (RELATED: This Caitlin Clark Bobblehead Is Just Outright Disrespectful (But Funny As Hell)

And speaking of turnovers, Clark’s tech came after she … well … suffered a turnover. The former Iowa superstar thought she was fouled, and boy oh boy, she was livid when the referee didn’t call it.

Caitlin Clark picks up a technical foul late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/hAC5JBL0e5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2024

Originally, it wasn’t seen what Clark said to the ref, all we knew from the live broadcast was that Clark was hit with a tech. But then we saw a second video with another angle, and it clearly showed Clark walking up on the zebra and shouting at her to “call a f**king foul.”

If you’re gonna get a T, earn it 🤬 pic.twitter.com/seyD039Fjx — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 21, 2024

I’ll give credit to Caitlin Clark for this: She’s built one hell of a cult-like following.

I recently wrote a blog about her potentially being a bust after she scored just nine (NINE!) points in a game, and got absolutely hammered on both social media and in e-mails about it.

I realize the Daily Caller isn’t the home for sports journalism. And based on the articles by @AndrewPow3ll, it’s obvious that his sports knowledge is elementary at best & he’s just lazily repeating social media takes. But this is embarrassing. @CaitlinClark22 has played 3 games. — David Kelly (@Harrowdown2018) May 18, 2024

Just don’t push it, Clark fans. You start coming at me too much like that and I’ll just start hating on her for no reason (LMAO).