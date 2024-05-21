News Crew Accidentally Records Hit-And-Run During Interview About Earlier Shooting

A Milwaukee news crew accidentally caught a hit-and-run accident on camera while following up on a story about a local shooting.

TMJ4’s news crew was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday covering a shooting that left two 15-year-olds dead the previous night, according to the outlet.

During the filmed interview, which took place around 7:00 p.m., a driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked minivan behind the crew, the outlet reported. The impact then caused the minivan to collide with a nearby unmarked Milwaukee Police Department squad car, according to TMJ4.

The video shows the driver who caused the accident jumping out of his car and fleeing the scene on foot. A passenger can be seen attempting to climb out of the car while bystanders rush to help him.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

We were following up on a shooting when this driver crashed just feet away from us. Milwaukee Police tell me it was a stolen vehicle. Two people were hurt. pic.twitter.com/c2kUEgkxAC — Kaylee Staral (@KayleeStaral) May 20, 2024

Police told the outlet the car was recently stolen. The driver remains at large, while the 16-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and later arrested, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Threw $20 At Victim Before Dashing Away: REPORT).

A 57-year-old man was in the parked minivan at the time of the crash and was also transported to the hospital, TMJ4 reported.

“You could see the first kid, the driver, he got out and he ran,” eyewitness Grey McEachern told the outlet. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”

“That car could’ve killed somebody. It ran onto the grass, there were children on the grass,” she added.

“The passenger in that video that you just showed me, he couldn’t even get up, he couldn’t even move,” Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson told the outlet after seeing the footage. “He tried to get out of the car and he collapsed. You don’t want that to be your kid or a kid you care about. Let’s have these conversations and let’s put a stop to this.”

A recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum noted that community members are worried about crime.

“In particular, the prevalence of firearms, car thefts, and reckless driving were all primary concerns. Session attendees said they want to live in a neighborhood where they could walk freely, unafraid of being the victim of or witness to a violent crime,” the report stated.