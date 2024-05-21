Trump Camp Surpasses Biden In Fundraising For First Time

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign passed President Joe Biden’s campaign in monthly fundraising for the first time in April, according to Reuters.

Trump, alongside the Republican National Committee (RNC), which his camp has partnered with, raised $76 million in the month of April, Reuters reported Tuesday. Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised about $25 million less than their competitors, bringing in $51 million in April.

In March, the Biden campaign and the DNC brought in $90 million, while Trump and the RNC brought in $65.6 million. The former president’s team had $93.1 million cash on hand while Biden’s team had $192 million.

Trump has continued to dominate multiple polls demonstrating a hypothetical matchup between him and Biden. The former president is leading a recent New York Times/Siena College survey that shows Trump ahead of Biden across Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by as much as 13 points.

Though other polls have continued to show Trump ahead, the president is reportedly refusing to accept their results. Both publicly and privately, Biden is denying the polls showing him behind, people familiar with the matter told Axios.

“While the press doesn’t write about it, the momentum is clearly in our favor, with the polls moving towards us and away from Trump,” the president told donors during a California campaign event in May.

Biden focuses on a few polls that show him leading the former president. Among those is an April 2024 PBS/Marist survey that shows Biden three points ahead of Trump.

“We run strongest among likely voters in the polling data,” Biden told donors at another May program. “And while the national polls basically have us (among) registered voters up by four, (among) likely voters we’re up by more.”