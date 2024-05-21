Judge-Elect Allegedly Stripped Down To Underwear, Assaulted Female While Drunk, Police Say

Judge-Elect Doug Brimhall was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, inmate records show.

The 40-year-old from Jonesboro, Arkansas, was booked in the Craighead County Detention Center at 10:15 a.m. and was released just 16 minutes later, according to inmate records.

The charge stems from an alleged incident from May 3, according to Kati8 News. Brimhall allegedly arrived home intoxicated and stripped down to his underwear, where he then allegedly “laid next to the victim, attempting to wake her up,” the outlet reported, citing the affidavit.

Brimhall and the alleged victim reportedly argued after she woke up because she did not understand why Brimhall had woken her up. (RELATED: Yavapai County State Judge Resigns After ‘Extreme’ DUI Arrest, Accepts Plea Deal).

“Mr. Brimhall then dumped a bottle of water onto the victim, berating her, and then leaving the room,” the affidavit reportedly stated. Following the alleged altercation, his wife, the alleged victim and two witnesses left the home, the affidavit reportedly noted.

Brimhall was allegedly outside “still in his underwear” when one of the witnesses came home, according to Kati8 News. Soon after, his wife got home, and he allegedly jumped onto her vehicle, breaking the front windshield, the outlet reported.

NEW DETAILS: According to the affidavit, Circuit Judge-Elect Doug Brimhall stripped down to his underwear before entering the victim’s room to wake her up. https://t.co/GDEX7OslF4 — K8 News (@Region8News) May 21, 2024

The alleged victim got out of the vehicle and allegedly threw a drink at Brimhall, allegedly sparking another altercation, the outlet noted.

“Victim stated that Mr. Brimhall then grabs her by the arms and pushes her into the yard,” the affidavit reportedly noted. “Mr. Brimhall then places his right arm on the victim’s arms and his left hand around the victim’s neck, choking her.”

Brimhall’s wife allegedly told him to get off of the victim and go inside the home, which he reportedly did. The alleged victim told police she “could barely breathe and at one point could not breathe at all.”

The judge-elect allegedly confirmed an altercation took place “but never stated that he choked the victim,” the outlet reported. He reportedly told investigators he was trying to give the victim a “noogie.”

When asked if he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, he reportedly told investigators he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know. Too much or not too much. I couldn’t tell you,” he said, according to the outlet.

The victim allegedly had “multiple scrapes and had bruising to her wrists and arm” after the incident and there was “redness to the victim’s neck,” an officer’s report noted, according to Kati8.

Judge Robert Edwards issued a warrant for Brimhall’s arrest based on the injuries sustained and statements made, the outlet reported. Brimhill is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for additional information.