EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Group Launches Ad Blitz Targeting Hispanic Voters In Swing State

The Job Creators Network (JCN) is launching Spanish billboard and radio advertisements targeting Hispanic voters in the battleground state of Arizona on inflation, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

The ad blitz is a part of the recently launched Hispanic Vote Coalition, and is the first of what will be a multi-phase, seven-figure campaign running through election day, according to the JCN, a small business advocacy group. The Phoenix-located billboard will rotate through inflated costs of food, gas, energy and homes, while the ads airing on Spanish radio stations in the area cite the economy, crime and school choice as motivators to vote. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Concerns Over Inflation Among Small Business Owners Returns To Near Record High, Poll Shows)

“Hispanic Americans will likely be the deciding factor of the November election, which is why we are working so hard to activate the community,” JCN CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement. “Hispanic voters deserve to be engaged in an honest conversation about the positive role they play in the American economy and about the negative impact that Washington’s bad policies like high inflation, high taxes, and overregulation, have on them, their families, and their businesses. This advertising blitz in Phoenix is only the tip of the iceberg of our Hispanic engagement campaign.”

A plurality of Hispanic voters in Arizona at 25% say the economy is the issue that is “most important in deciding your vote this November,” according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll. The demographic overwhelmingly trusts former President Donald Trump on the issue over President Joe Biden at 60% to 33%.

The Phoenix campaign began on Monday, and will run for a month, according to the JCN.

The billboard also features the phrases “Hey Joe, Stop Dancing Around the Problem” and “Bidenomics Sucks!” in Spanish, according to the JCN. The radio ad argues individuals are “paying more, receiving less,” while citing a 20% rent increase, a 30% food cost increase and a 40% gas price increase.

“Crime is everywhere. Depriving you the opportunity to send your children to better schools, which as parents is our obligation,” the ad says. “Enough! This November, remember all this and vote for the political party that represents your values and ensures a better life for you and your family.”

Trump is currently leading Biden in the RealClearPolitics average for Arizona by 5.2 points, and also boasts leads in the battleground states of Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The former president won Arizona in 2016 by nearly four points, but narrowly lost the swing state to Biden the following cycle by less than one point.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.