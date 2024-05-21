Fani Willis Fends Off Dem Primary Challenger Despite Looming Threat Of Removal From Trump Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants, won the Democratic primary election for district attorney Tuesday against opponent Christian Wise Smith, according to The Associated Press.

Willis’ time in office has been plagued by scandal as she came under fire in January for an alleged improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who defendants claimed she financially benefited from appointing to the Trump case and awarding a lucrative salary when the pair took vacations together on Wade’s dime. Judge Scott McAfee, who won his own election Tuesday against attorney Robert Patillo, allowed Willis to remain on the case if Wade stepped down, despite finding a “significant appearance of impropriety” in their relationship.

However, Willis still faces the threat of removal: The Georgia Court of Appeals recently agreed to hear defendants’ request to reconsider McAfee’s ruling.

Additionally, a Georgia State Senate committee is investigating Willis. (RELATED: Fani Willis No-Shows Debate To Host ‘Self Care Fair’ Amid Legal, Ethical Scrutiny)

During a Monday night interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Willis called House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan a “clown” who is “trying to interfere in a criminal investigation.”

Jordan issued a subpoena in February for records related to allegations Willis misused federal funding.

“I need people around the country to support me big and small to say that we are going to be a country that still believes in the rule of law,” Willis said during the Monday interview, making a plea to Fulton County voters.

.@maddow on DA Fani Willis: "The rule of law does not magically defend itself. It is mortal. It can be killed when it is attacked. It breaks. The rule of law in this country in practical terms is made up of people doing hard jobs, who themselves can break when they are attacked."



Willis skipped a debate in April to attend a “self-care fair” for crime victims hosted by her office, leaving her opponent speaking to an empty podium. Smith criticized her handling of the Trump case, though he did not say he would end it if elected.

“When you pay one attorney nearly $1 million to handle one case, that leaves the rest of us vulnerable,” Smith said, making an indirect reference to Wade. “That hurts everyone in Fulton County.” (RELATED: Appeals Court Agrees To Consider Bid To Disqualify Fani Willis)

Willis paid Wade a higher rate than the state’s top racketeering expert, awarding him a contract at $250 an hour while John Floyd was making only $200 an hour, contracts obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed.

During the general election in November, Willis will face Republican challenger Courtney Kramer.

