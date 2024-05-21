Klaus Schwab To Step Back As Overlord Of Global Elite Forum: REPORT

World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab intends to step down from the position he has held since he founded the organization in 1971, Semafor reported Tuesday.

The 86-year-old Schwab informed WEF employees via an email about his plans to assume a non-executive chairman position, according to a source who distributed the email to Semafor. Schwab “will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Trustees” by January 2025, a WEF spokesperson confirmed to Semafor.

The WEF confirmed Schwab’s move to CNBC later on Tuesday.(RELATED: Meet The Investors And Activists Fighting To ‘Depoliticize’ America’s ‘Radically Left-Wing’ Corporations)

Zelenskyy Woos Wall Street Elites At World Economic Forum via @DailyCaller https://t.co/CkPjnB2ljR — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 16, 2024

“Since 2015, the World Economic Forum has been transforming from a convening platform to the leading global institution for public-private cooperation,” the WEF told CNBC.

“As part of that transformation, the organisation has also been undergoing a planned governance evolution from a founder-managed organization to one where a President and Managing Board assume full executive responsibility.”

Schwab did not identify who will be the next WEF chairman, but asserted the organization’s executive board, “under the leadership of President Børge Brende, has taken full executive responsibility,” Semafor reported. Brende was previously a conservative political leader in Norway.

The Swiss government must approve the transition, which is anticipated to take place by WEF’s yearly meeting in 2025.

The World Economic Forum has been frequently criticized for its left-wing agenda and its work to impose elite preferences on countries around the world.

Moreover, numerous speakers and panelists at the 2023 meeting emphasized the necessity of censoring “misinformation and disinformation” as they set their sights on this purported threat, especially ahead of the 2024 elections.

European and American elites at the 2024 meeting made it clear that former President Donald Trump is not their top choice for president in 2024 in discussions surrounding the conference, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

In 2024, in a departure from previous programs, the WEF omitted all references to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and restricted the mention of “diversity” to just one reference, as initially reported by Semafor; however, the organization persisted in holding events on “sustainability,” “climate,” “gender” and other themes dominated by left-wing entities.

A collective of CEOs privately informed Schwab that his organization has become excessively left-wing and there have been concerns regarding conservative pushback, Semafor reported.

The WEF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.